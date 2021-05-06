Chennai: Veteran actor and comedian died on coronavirus on the morning of May 6 in Chennai where he was admitted to a private hospital. He was 74. Both, Pandu and his wife were earlier tested positive and reportedly, his wife Kumudha is still in hospital for treatment. Also Read - PLFI rebel killed in encounter

Pandu was extremely famous for playing comedy roles in Tamil films and his demise has left everyone in shock. Producer G Dhananjayan took to Twitter expressing grief. “Better to switch off from all social media for some time. Very shocking to read this morning’s news. #RIPPandu sir, one of the finest human beings & actors. Going to be on home quarantine for some days. Be safe at home friends. Take care. Very challenging days ahead (sic),” he wrote. Film director and producer Manobala also shared a picture of Pandu and wrote, ”Rip Pandu..He passed away early morning today due to covid.”

Better to switch off from all social media for sometime. Very shocking to read this morning news. #RIPPandu sir, one of the finest human beings & actors. Going to be on home quarantine for some days. Be safe at home friends. Take care. Very challenging days ahead 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/yAvNwmjRms — Dr. Dhananjayan G (@Dhananjayang) May 6, 2021

Rip Pandu..He passed away early morning today due to covid. pic.twitter.com/w8q8JdVCAp — Manobala (@manobalam) May 6, 2021

Pandu made his debut as an actor in 1970 with Maanavan in which he played the role of a student. He worked with leading stars across generations including MGR, Sivaji Ganesan, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth among others. It was his role in Kadhal Kottai that helped him in gaining immense recognition.

Coronavirus pandemic has hit the Tamil film industry hard. Pandu is the third member of the Tamil film fraternity who died because of COVID-19 in the last few weeks. Recently director Thamira and KV Anand had also died of Covid-19.