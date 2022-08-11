New Delhi: Popular comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after suffering a heart attack, is in critical condition and is currently on ventilator support. Srivastav was working out in a hotel gym when he suffered chest pain and collapsed on Wednesday, August 10. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.Also Read - Raju Srivastava Undergoes Angioplasty After Suffering Heart Attack, Friends Give Health Update

As per media reports, he was resuscitated by a team of doctors from the emergency medicine department and was admitted to the cardiac care unit. Srivastava's angiography showed a 100 per cent blockage in a major vessel.

Raju Srivastava is a popular actor and a mimicry artiste. He has worked in many films and TV shows across languages. The actor is known for his inherent talent for mimicry and comedy.

Know about Comedian Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava was born on December 25, 1963 to poet father Ramesh Chandra Srivastav. He aimed to become a comedian since childhood.

Before pursuing his dream, Srivastav played small roles in several Bollywood films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Mein Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Baazigar, Bombay To Goa and more.

Srivastav ventured into stand-up comedy with the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and was further given the title The King of Comedy in the talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge – Champions.

Srivastav is one of the faces of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre’s cleanliness programme, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. He has been promoting cleanliness through various events and has shot several music videos for the same.