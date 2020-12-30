Comedian Raju Srivastava, his advisor Ajit Saxena and PRO Garwit Narang have received death threats on the phone calls. Raju has requested Home Minister Amit Shah to take this matter seriously. Sometime back, Raju Srivastav in an exclusive interview with IndiaTV, shared his views on Yogi Adityanath’s plan for film city in Uttar Pradesh. He even took a jibe on UP mafias and illegal constructions of bigots and India’s strict attitude on Pakistan. It is reported that this can be one of the reasons why he and his wife, children were also threatened. Also Read - It's over! Sunil Grover CONFIRMS that he will never come back on The Kapil Sharma Show

This is not the first time when Raju Srivastava has received death threats. Seven years ago, he received threatening phone calls from Karachi and Dubai. At that time, he registered an FIR in Maharashtra.

On the professional front, Srivastava began his career through stand-up comedy in the talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He has also been a part of various Bollywood movies such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Raju Srivastava is also the Chief Of Uttar Pradesh Film Vikas Parishad.