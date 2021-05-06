Mumbai: Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, where people are expressing their gratitude towards the doctors and health workers for their hard work and patience, comedian Sunil Pal was the one who defamed them. He shared a video on social media last month where he is seen making derogatory comments against doctors. Mumbai Police has taken strict action against Sunil Pal. The Andheri police, on Tuesday, lodged an FIR against Sunil Pal. In the video, Pal said: “Dressed in demon suit 90 percent of the medical practitioners scares patients from morning till evening, suffering from Covid, and by end of the day the person dies of fear. Pal also claimed that these doctors are thieves who do not care for poor people. doctors treating Covid 19 are fraud and evil. They are looting patients by charging heavy fees. I also hear that they steal organs from patients and then kill them. Even those who do not have Covid-19 are given positive test reports by a gang of people. I think all these things need to be inquired as I think it’s a big scam. Please share the video.” Also Read - Sunil Pal Trolled By 'Rubbish' Internet Comedians: YouTubers Unite to Slam His Video Praising Kapil Sharma

Refuting the entire blames, Pal told a daily, “I have also put another video apologizing if anyone has got hurt with the video. But I still stand by my comments because doctors were considered as God. During these tough times, poor people are made to suffer and I have mentioned in the video 90% of doctors are dressed in demons and the rest there are still 10% doctors who are doing their duty to serve people. There is no need for doctors to get hurt if they are serving and doing their duty sincerely. Also, I did not get any notice from the police so far.” Also Read - Sunil Pal: With The Kapil Sharma Show Bidding Adieu, YouTube Comics Will Have Upperhand And Sell Rubbish Content

Now, Sunil Pal has extended an apology on Twitter. Check out:



Vijay Belge, Andheri police senior inspector confirmed the FIR filed against Pal. He has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation) and 505 (2) (public mischief). No arrest has been made. “Action will be initiated after collection of evidence,” said another officer.