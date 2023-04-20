Home

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh lands in legal trouble after an event manager accused the singer of assaulting and kidnapping him. A man named Vivek Raman, owner of an event company has filed a complaint against Honey Singh at the BKC police station in Mumbai.

According to the news agency ANI, “Maharashtra | A person named Vivek Raman has given a written complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh and others at the BKC police station in Mumbai. Vivek Raman, the owner of an event company, has lodged a complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh and others for kidnapping, keeping him captive, and assaulting him: Mumbai Police.”

HONEY SINGH LANDS IN LEGAL TROUBLE

Maharashtra | A person named Vivek Raman has given a written complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh and others at the BKC police station in Mumbai. Vivek Raman, the owner of an event company, has lodged a complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh and others for kidnapping, keeping him… — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

The news came a day after the actor ended his relationship with model girlfriend Tina Thadani. The duo are not only living separately but have also unfollowed each other on social media, according to Hindustan Times.

Honey Singh is currently promoting his album Honey Singh 3.0.

