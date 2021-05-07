West Bengal: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is not stopping. After posting incendiary tweets on the alleged political violence in West Bengal after election results were announced, the actor had blamed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) for violence in the state and also urged the BJP to impose Presidential rule in West Bengal. After her tweets, Kangana’s Twitter account was suspended, and then she started posting on Instagram against TMC. Now, TMC’s Dr. Riju Dutta has filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly spreading ‘hate propaganda to incite communal violence in Bengal via her Instagram account. Also Read - BJP Leader V. Muraleedharan Tweets Video, Says 'TMC Goons Attacked my Convoy'

Dr. Riju Dutta, TMC spokesperson and a resident of Raja Mahindra road in Kolkata, went forward to lodge a FIR against Kangana. The complaint read: "Kangana Ranaut has posted several posts from her verified official Instagram handle bearing @kanganaranaut in the 'Stories' sections. She has also distorted and maligned the image of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal – Smt. Mamata Banerjee. Hence she is to be charged against hate propaganda to incite violence in West Bengal."

The complaint was filed yesterday which has now been converted into an FIR. Check out:

Kangana had violated Twitter rules by posting some derogatory remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She not only compared her to Ravana, but also called her blood-thirsty demon Tadka.