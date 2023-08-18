Home

Oscars 2024: ‘Concrete Utopia’ Surpasses 'Cobweb' And Becomes Korea's Submission For Oscars 2024

Oscars also known as The Academy Awards has received its entry from South Korea for its Best Feature Film Category and it is nonother than Concrete Utopia released on 9 August 2023. The movie is a South Korean disaster thriller movie that proved to be a huge success and received worldwide appreciation from the audience and collected approximately 16.8 million dollars until today. The movie is directed by Tae-hwa Eom and the casting includes Park Seo Joon, Park Bo-Young, Lee Byung-hun and Park Ji-Hoon in lead roles and all of them did a wonderful job and brought life to their respective characters.

Concrete Utopia is about a group of survivors who struggle to make ends meet and start a new life in Seoul following a massive earthquake. The movie topped the charts last weekend in South Korea. The Korean Film Council announced its choice today, saying Concrete Utopia was “selected unanimously by seven judges, considering that it would be able to appeal to North America without being unfamiliar with the trend of K-culture and K-movie.”

The movie is also set to participate in the 48th Toronto Film Festival. The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10, 2024, and its final nomination will be announced on January 23, 2024. As per Academy Award rules, only one film is submitted by each country and this time Concrete Utopia is South Korea’s final choice for the submission by defeating the competing movie Cobweb.

The council revealed that the film was shortlisted because it shows the real-life struggles and actual problems faced by the world during natural disasters by keeping the film realistic and connected to its global audience. The council further added, “We wanted to select a film that feels Korean but is also geared towards the global standard, that strikes a good balance between artistic and mainstream, and that can appeal to the Academy Awards, which is often perceived as conservative.”

Concrete Utopia is believed to have all the qualities of the year’s theme as they stated, “At a time when global recession and natural disasters are hitting every corner of the globe, Concrete Utopia features not heroes, but ordinary people trying to survive. It touches on the themes of class found in the award-winning film ‘Parasite.’”

India.com wishes the best to the team of Concrete Utopia for the big win and entry to The Oscars.

