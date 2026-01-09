Home

Confetti burnt inside the theatre during Prabhas The Raja Saab screening, video goes viral

A video showing confetti being burnt inside a theatre during Prabhas’ The Raja Saab screening has gone viral, drawing criticism from internet users.

The release of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab has been celebrated loudly across the country, but one incident from Odisha has left many uncomfortable. During a screening at Ashok Theatre, fans were seen burning confetti inside the hall. A video of the moment surfaced online and quickly went viral.

At first, the visuals look like just another example of fan frenzy. But as the flames rise inside the closed space, the mood shifts. What was meant to be celebration began to look dangerous. Social media users were quick to call it out.

Netizens question fan behaviour

Once the clip started circulating, reactions poured in. Many people criticised the act and said such behaviour has nothing to do with love for a star. One viewer wrote that this kind of conduct only puts others at risk and damages the actor’s image. Another pointed out that real fans would never endanger lives inside a packed theatre. Several comments focused on basic responsibility. A cinema hall is not a private space, users are reminded. Families, children, and elderly viewers are often present. A small fire, they said, could have easily turned into a serious incident.

Why did the video alarm viewers?

Burning confetti in an enclosed theatre raised obvious safety concerns. Fire hazards, panic, and lack of emergency exits were among the fears mentioned online. People also questioned how such acts are allowed to happen during screenings. Many felt that repeated incidents like these show a growing lack of discipline during big film releases. While cheering and dancing are common, lighting fires crosses a line that cannot be ignored.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charan Arjun (@m.chaanti)

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab stars Prabhas as Raja, a man caught between charm and chaos. The story takes a dark turn when his life collides with a dangerous character played by Sanjay Dutt. Dutt portrays a ruthless hypnotist who controls minds for personal gain. The cast also includes Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Riddhi Kumar, Malavika Mohanan, and Nidhhi Agerwal. The film has drawn attention for its scale and intense tone.

