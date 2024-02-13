Home

Entertainment

Confirmed: Akshay Kumar to NOT Star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, It’s Vidya Balan And Kartik Aaryan’s Show All The Way

Confirmed: Akshay Kumar to NOT Star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, It’s Vidya Balan And Kartik Aaryan’s Show All The Way

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 confirmed that Vidya Balan will finally reprise her iconic role, Manjulika, in the third part. The speculations were rife that Akshay Kumar has also come back to the franchise.

Confirmed: Akshay Kumar to NOT Star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, It's Vidya Balan And Kartik Aaryan's Show All The Way

New Delhi: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 got bigger the moment makers announced the return of Vidya Balan as OG Manjulika in the third part of the franchise. However, that also led to the speculations of Akshay Kumar joining the franchise back. In a very clear statement now, director Anees Bazmee has shot down these rumours and has confirmed that the actor is not a part of the film. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, the film is getting ready for a big Diwali release this year and is being led by Kartik Aaryan who was also a part of the second part with Kiara Advani.

Trending Now

Speaking to Zoom on Monday evening, Anees mentioned that he is too keen to work with Akshay on a film but Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is not that film. He told the entertainment portal, “No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In future, certainly yes (sic).”

You may like to read

Anees Bazmee on Vidya Balan joining Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The director also reacted to the news of Vidya joining the film. Anees welcomed the actor on board and talked about how he’s always extremely grateful for her. The popular filmmaker revealed that Vidya once agreed to do a 3-day role in his film and he will never forget that kind gesture on her part. He explained, “Look, Vidya had agreed to do a 3-day role in my film Thank You. I remember calling her, and she taking no time to give her nod of consent. I don’t know why, but I can never forget that gracious gesture. It all started from there, and here I am today, ready to go on the set.”

Apart from Vidya and Kartik, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to have Sara Ali Khan on board. Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav are other names who will be seen in the film as the story takes a new turn from where it left in the second part of the franchise. The shooting of the film is expected to begin next month. It will be interesting to see Kartik getting back into the goofy zone after completing his Chandu Champion with Kabir Khan. Are you excited to see Vidya as Manjulika? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.