Home

Entertainment

Confirmed! Alia Bhatt Joins YRF Spy Universe to Lead in Pathaan-Like Movie

Confirmed! Alia Bhatt Joins YRF Spy Universe to Lead in Pathaan-Like Movie

Yash Raj Films' CEO, Akshaye Widhani assured fans that further details about the Spy Universe's expansion would be revealed at a later time.

Alia Bhatt

After months of swirling speculations, Yash Raj Films’ CEO, Akshaye Widhani, officially confirmed Alia Bhatt’s lead role in an upcoming film within the acclaimed YRF Spy Universe. The revelation was made during FICCI Frames, where Widhani spilled the beans on the worst-kept secret in the industry, stating that Alia Bhatt will lead the cast of a spy thriller set to commence filming later this year.

In this action-packed venture, Alia Bhatt will share the screen with Sharvari Wagh, both taking on the roles of super-agents. Akshaye Widhani expressed immense enthusiasm for the Spy Universe, describing it as a financial and cultural powerhouse for YRF. He hinted at a broader cinematic landscape within the universe, with more films in the pipeline.

Reflecting on the success of previous Spy Universe films, such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, Widhani teased the audience with the upcoming War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani.

Widhani assured fans that further details about the Spy Universe’s expansion would be revealed at a later time, building anticipation for the continuation of this thrilling cinematic journey under the YRF banner. With Alia Bhatt at the forefront, the upcoming spy thriller is poised to be a significant addition to the successful franchise.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.