AB de Villiers, the former captain of South Africa, mentioned that Virat Kohli opted to be with his family due to the impending arrival of their second child, as Virat and his wife Anushka Sharma were expecting.

CONFIRMED: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to Welcome Second Baby

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are one of the most loved couples from Bollywood and Cricket fraternity are expecting their second child. Yes, your read that right! For a while now, rumors, speculations and every possible news regarding the couple’s second pregnancy was doing rounds on the internet. However, now, on Saturday, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers confirmed the news of Anushka and Virat’s second child. This marks the reason for Virat to miss the first two Test matches against England as according to AB de Villiers, Kohli is spending time with his family.

During the QnA session on his YouTube channel, De Villiers made the huge revelation making all the Anushka and Virat fans extremely happy. When a fan asked the former captain that Did he inquire with Kohli about his withdrawal from the initial two Tests against England and if he intends to return for the remaining three matches. To this the cricketer replied, “All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is doing well.”

In order to give more clarity to fans over his revelation, the former captain started reading his text messages which he exchanged with Kohli. During this, De Villiers confirmed that the former India captain and his wife Anushka are expecting their second child.

Villiers read the messages and said, “Let me just see what he said. I just want to at least give you a little bit of love,” he added. “So I wrote to him ‘Been wanting to check in with you for a while now biscuits. How are you?’. He said ‘Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well’.

“Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it’s family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that,” the cricketer further added.

