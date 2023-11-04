Home

CONFIRMED: Hrithik Roshan Joins Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3

Hrithik Roshan, before hopping onto the War 2 space with Ayan Mukerji, will be seen alongside Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in Tiger 3. Here's more about it.

Hrithik Roshan in Tiger 3: The celebration in the cinemas just got multiplied by three. As the fans of Shah Rukh Khan await his grand special appearance in Salman Khan‘s Tiger 3 this Diwali, exciting news emerge for the fans of Hrithik Roshan. The actor, who is a part of YRF’s spy universe, will have a special cameo in the Maneesh Sharma directorial. Aditya Chopra, the producer of the entire universe, is constantly thinking about making this franchise bigger than ever and Hrithik does justice to that idea.

As per a report published in Variety, the makers have planned Hrithik’s appearance in a way that is sure to thrill the audience in theatres. Not much about it has been revealed yet and the idea is to surprise the audience. This means that RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal will join his fellow spies Pathaan and Avinash Singh Rathore against the new villain in the universe – Emraan Hashmi as Aatish. Speaking about this hush-hush surprise, a source close to the production told Variety, “Aditya Chopra has set the wheel in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF Spy Universe. No one knows, but along with Pathaan, Kabir will also be making an appearance in Tiger 3. A handful of people know how Adi is visualizing Kabir in Tiger 3 and this information is being kept under wraps to be only revealed on the big screen when Tiger 3 releases on November 12 (sic).”

Hrithik Roshan’s Entry in Tiger 3 is The ‘Beginning of Something Special’

The source added Kabir’s addition to the world of Pathaan and Tiger is just the beginning of something even grander loading in the upcoming spy movies. “Kabir’s appearance in Tiger 3 is just the beginning of something special in the future of this universe. At this point, no one knows the dynamics of how the three super spies will be presented and if they will be in the same frame or not,” he told Pinkvilla.

Interestingly, quickly after the release of Tiger 3, Hrithik will begin War 2, the second film in the War franchise and the sixth film in YRF’s spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, War, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan and Tiger 3. The second part is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and marks Kiara Advani’s debut in the universe after Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. RRR actor Jr NTR will also enter the spy universe as the main villain in War 2. The shooting of the film will begin in January 2024.

Meanwhile, the advance bookings for Tiger 3 in India will begin on November 5, Sunday. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Tiger 3!

