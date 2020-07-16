Netflix India has announced the list of 12 original movies and five web-shows that will be streaming on the platform this year. It’s a wholesome list of some of the most anticipated movies and shows this year. While a few names from the list like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ludo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Torbaaz among others are those that were targetting a theatre release earlier, there are some that were being made as Netflix original films. With this, Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol, Aditya Roy Kapur, Yami Gautam, and Anil Kapoor are a few stars who will be making their digital debut soon. Check out this list of 12 anticipated movies that will be streaming on Netflix in 2020. Also Read - Netflix' Film Krishna And His Leela's Sexual Content Hurts Religious Sentiments, Rana Daggubati Speaks

1. Ludo – Directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo is an anthology with different films featuring Abhishek A Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Asha Negi among others. It is a dark comedy.

2. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl – Featuring Janhvi Kapoor, it’s a biopic on air force pilot Gunjan Saxena who was the first woman to enter the war zone of Kargil during India-Pakistan war. Janhvi plays the titular role. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it will be released on August 12 as the big Independence Day treat.

3. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare – Directed by Lipstick Under My Burkha fame Alankrita Srivastava, the film features Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is about two sisters who share a common secret and their struggle to live a life expected from them. It’s a satirical comedy.

4. Torbaaz – Featuring Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhria, and Rahul Dev among others, Torbaaz explores what runs inside the minds of child suicide bombers who are brainwashed to believe that the only road to the glory in life is to kill the enemy by sacrificing your own life. Dutt plays the role of an army officer and the film is directed by Girish Malik.

5. AK vs AK – Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, it features Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. The story is centred around a filmmaker who kidnaps the child of a film star. The shooting of the film was finished in February this year and Motwane was quoted saying, “AK vs AK has an extremely, unique and gripping storyline and Netflix is the perfect platform for it because of their organic disposition to take creative leaps of faith and constantly push the envelope every single time.”

6. Class of ’83 – Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Atul Sabharwal, Class of ’83 features Bobby Deol in the role of a police officer who becomes a police instructor and struggles to deal with the students who are confused between serving the nation, and searching for morals.

7. Serious Men – It’s a film based on a book by the same name written by journalist Manu Joseph. The film talks about casteism and its influence over the job structure in the country with a Dalit being appointed as an assistant to a Brahmin astronomer.

8. Kaali Khuhi – Directed by Terrie Samundra, the film is about female infanticide in Punjab and traces the story of a 10-year-old girl who saves a village marred by the ill practice of female infanticide.

9. Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy – “A story about three women who dance to their own beat, #Tribhanga shows you the perfection in imperfection,” wrote Ajay Devgn while describing the film that features Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Neena Gupta in the lead.

10. Bombay Rose – Directed by Gitanjali Rao, the film is about a club dancer who escapes child marriage and living on the streets of Bombay. It is based on true events.

11. Ginny Weds Sunny – It’s a romantic comedy directed by debutant Puneet Khanna. Featuring Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam, it is the story of a girl who turns down a boy for an arranged marriage, and then that boy teams up with her mother to win her heart.

12. Raat Akeli Hai – Featuring Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, it’s a psychological thriller film.