Home

Entertainment

CONFIRMED! Salaar vs Dunki at Box Office This Christmas, Prabhas to Lock Horns With Shah Rukh Khan – Check Official Announcement

CONFIRMED! Salaar vs Dunki at Box Office This Christmas, Prabhas to Lock Horns With Shah Rukh Khan – Check Official Announcement

In a shocking announcement on Friday morning, the makers of Prabhas' starrer Salaar Part I: Ceasefire revealed the new release date of the film. It's Dunki vs Salaar now.

Salaar vs Dunki clash confirmed as makers announce new release date of Prabhas starrer

Salaar vs Dunki Box Office battle confirmed: The makers of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire have announced the new release date of the film. As speculated earlier, the Prabhas starrer will be hitting the screens as the big Christmas Day release this year. The Prashanth Neel directorial will be locking horns with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki at the Box Office which is also releasing on December 22 this year.

Trending Now

The announcement comes as a surprise to the fans who were not expecting to witness this giant clash at the Box Office. On Friday morning, the makers of Salaar, Hombale Films took to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, ” ! #SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release On Dec 22, 2023 (sic).”

You may like to read

Shah Rukh Khan vs Prabhas at Box Office

Salaar was earlier scheduled for release on September 28, alongside The Vaccine War, Chandramukhi 2 and Fukrey 3. However, a month before the release, the makers announced that there was still a lot of post-production work pending on the film and they would be postponing the release. Many reports suggested that the film will now be released next year. However, on September 29, just a day after it was originally scheduled for release, the makers threw the big bomb ensuring a grand fan war on social media.

Meanwhile, during an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that Dunki will be hitting the screens as scheduled. When a fan asked him if the release date was fixed, he tweeted to respond: “#Dunki Fixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon Maathe pe gudwa loon!!!! (sic).”

#Dunki Fixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon Maathe pe gudwa loon!!!! https://t.co/2M5u6iFR8d — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Salaar features many other prominent names apart from Prabhas. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist while Shruti Haasan plays the female lead. Jacky Shroff, Tinu Anand and Sriya Reddy among others play other important roles.

This is an important film for Prabhas after the failure of Radhe Shyam and Adipurush at the Box Office. What are your thoughts about the film’s new release date? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Salaar Part I: Ceasefire!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES