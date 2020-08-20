&TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain show never misses a chance to tickle our funny bones. There are reports suggesting that the actor Saumya Tandon who plays Anita Bhabhi is quitting the show. The Gori Mem has confirmed the news stating that August 21, Friday will be the last day of her shoot. In an interview with BT, Saumya confirmed and said, “Yes, I have decided to not renew my contract further. Tomorrow (August 21) is my last day of the shoot. Finally, people can stop speculating whether I will continue on the show or not”. Also Read - Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Latest News: Saumya Tandon Likely to be Replaced by Shefali Jariwala?

When asked the reason for quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Saumya Tandon replied, "Well, you can say that it's an impractical decision to quit a stable job, that too, in an established show. But, I realised that being employed and earning a regular income was not exciting enough anymore. I want to do projects where there is scope for growth as an artist. Having said that, it does not mean that 'Bhabi Ji…' did not contribute to my growth, I had a beautiful journey on the show. However, I have played this character for five years now, and I don't see myself doing it for another five years".



Saumya Tandon wants to push herself out of the comfort zone. She concluded,“I will miss the entire team of ‘Bhabi Ji…’, but I have to push myself out of my comfort zone and take new risks in life.”

Saumya has given 5 years to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She plays the character of Gori mem/ Anita bhabhi that is liked by many. The show stars Aashif Sheikh (as Vibhuti, Anita’s husband), Shubhangi Atre ( as Angoori) and Rohitash Gaud (as Manmohan Tiwari, Angoori’s husband) in lead roles.

Anita’s character played by Tandon will be missed. We wish her all the best for her future projects.