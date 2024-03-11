Home

Sunny Deol shared insights into his upcoming projects and expressed enthusiasm about this foray into the world of streaming platforms.

Confirmed! Sunny Deol to Make OTT Debut, Reveals 'Picking Up More Subjects'

Sunny Deol, the veteran actor known for his powerful on-screen presence, is set to explore new horizons with his debut in the digital space. Confirming this exciting news in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Deol shared insights into his upcoming projects and expressed enthusiasm about this foray into the world of streaming platforms. In the interview, Sunny revealed his multi-faceted approach to the evolving entertainment landscape. He mentioned, “It is going to be interesting because I am doing a couple of films, and those will give me a benchmark of how things are going to be in 2025.”

While continuing to take on significant roles in big-screen films, the actor also acknowledged the importance of embracing digital platforms. He explained that certain projects, perhaps too niche for traditional theaters, find a suitable space in the digital realm.

Expressing his eagerness to showcase diverse facets of his acting prowess, Deol stated, “As an actor, I feel it’s nice it will be seen. If I do loads of it, there will be another audience who will know I am capable of doing that too. Unless I do it, that can’t happen. One doesn’t want to do only one kind of stuff.”

Notably, Sunny Deol’s recent appearance in Gadar 2 marked a triumphant return to the blockbuster sequel, which resonated with audiences even after 17 years since the release of the first installment. The film, a massive success in 2023, showcased Deol’s enduring popularity.

Looking ahead, Sunny Deol is gearing up for his role in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947, a project produced by none other than Aamir Khan, further adding anticipation to the actor’s diverse and dynamic career.

