Naagin 6’s lead actor is none other than Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. The face of the lead actor was revealed on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15. It’s a good news for all Tejasswi fans as they will see her in Naagin 6 as the lead role. Producer Ekta Kapoor had dropped a major hint about Naagin returning to TV screens with its sixth season. A promo of the same was shared by Colors TV on Bigg Boss 15. Naagin is the superficial show that has seen five successful seasons in the past. Mouni Roy was Ekta’s Naagin from the first and second seasons. That was followed by Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Winner: Tejasswi Prakash Lifts Trophy, Becomes 8th Woman to Win The Show

This is how fans reacted to Tejasswi being the lead in Naagin 6:

Naagin 6 will start from next weekend on Colors TV at 8pm.