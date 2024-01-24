Home

Confirmed! Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘LOVE & WAR’ – The Biggest Trio We’ve All Been Waiting For

In a major announcement, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has officially confirmed the release date for his much-anticipated project, ‘LOVE & WAR,‘ featuring an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The filmmaker, renowned for his cinematic brilliance, is set to captivate audiences with this grand saga, slated to hit theaters on Christmas 2025. This colossal collaboration marks Bhansali’s cinematic vision, bringing together these stellar actors for the first time.”

“Bhansali, known for his prowess in creating cinematic masterpieces, has previously collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. However, ‘LOVE & WAR’ marks the debut collaboration between the acclaimed director and the versatile actor Vicky Kaushal. The announcement has sparked immense excitement among fans, and Vicky Kaushal, expressing his joy, shared the news on social media, describing it as an ‘eternal cinema dream come true.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

“As the trio gears up for this cinematic extravaganza, the anticipation surrounding ‘LOVE & WAR’ continues to build. With Bhansali’s history of delivering visually stunning and emotionally resonant films, the Christmas 2025 release promises to be a spectacle that will leave an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Fans eagerly await the unfolding of this grand narrative that brings together powerhouse talents in a tale of love and war.

