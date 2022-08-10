Dheeraj Dhoopar And Vinny Arora Blessed With Baby Boy: Congratulations are in order for TV couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora. The duo are blessed with a baby boy on August 10, 2022. The father, actor shared the news on his social media handle and captioned it, “It’s a boy.” The post read, “We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our baby boy. 10-08-22 Proud parents Vinny and Dheeraj.” He also shared a monochromatic picture of the two. The couple has received a bombardment of congratulations since the actor shared the news.Also Read - Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora Baby Shower: Sanaya Irani, Ridhi Dogra And Others Attend- See Photos

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Also Read - Congratulations! Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar And Wife Vinny Arora Are Expecting a Tiny Miracle - See Adorable Pic

The mother dropped a cute comment on the post, “All of God’s grace in one tiny face.” Fans flooded the comment section with immense love and admiration. Friends from the industry showered the couple with blessings. Actors Surbhi Chandana, Helly Shah, Ruslaan Mumtaz and others dropped in congratulations for the couple. Also Read - Newlywed TV actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora’s honeymoon pictures from Maldives are giving us both love and travel goals!

While on the work front, Dheeraj Dhoopar is prepared to take part in the dance reality competition Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, He shared the lead role in the well-known daily soap Kundali Bhagya with Shraddha Arya for more than five years.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!