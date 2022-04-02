Mumbai: Congratulations are in order for TV couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora. The couple is all set to experience parenthood for the first time. The duo who fell in love during the filming of their show in 2016, have been married for several years. Dheeraj and Vinny shared the news with their fans and followers on their social media handle with adorable post.Also Read - 'Goodbyes are Hard': Manit Joura Gets Emotional as he Leaves Kundali Bhagya

Vinny Arora took to her Instagram handle and dropped two adorable pictures and captioned it, “We’re expecting, a tiny miracle 💫August 2022 ♥️ (sic).” In the photo, the two are kissing each other while holding sonography photos of the baby in her hands. Vinny and Dheeraj can be seen beaming with delight as they share the news. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gagnani Looks Radiant With Fiance Poonam Preet As They Dress-Up For Their Haldi Ceremony

Check Vinny-Dheeraj’s mushy post to announce the news:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinny Arora Dhoopar (@vinnyaroradhoopar)

Their fans flooded the comment section with immense love. Their friends from the TV industry too, took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. Actor Shraddha Arya shared her excitement and wrote, “Wowwwww Yayyyy!!! Such Happy News!!! Congratulations!! And God Bless!!!” Kishwer Merchant and her husband also poured love and blessing for the couple. Kishwer wrote, ” i had a feeling , don’t know why .. congratulations,same month btw.”Other actors like Ruslaan Mumtaz, Ridhi Dogra, Avika Gor, Tini Dutta, Mahi Vij, and Mohit Malik among several others congratulated the couple.

In 2009, they met on the set of their television show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. For the two, it was practically love at first sight, and their off-screen chemistry was apparent. The pair dated for over seven years before deciding to marry and cement their relationship.

We wish nothing but the best for Dheeraj and Vinny!