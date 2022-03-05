Game of Thrones fame Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas are expecting their second child nearly two years after the birth of their first kid. Turner was pictured flaunting her baby belly a few days ago, and the cute couple, who are already proud parents to daughter Willa Jonas, has been making headlines. The actor’s pregnancy has now been verified by a source to E! News. Back on February 12, the ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix‘ star was captured wearing a teal maxi dress, showing off what appeared to be a baby bump while out with her family in Los Angeles, spurring pregnancy speculation from fans.Also Read - Good News For Game of Thrones Fans: Northern Ireland Offers a Special GOT Tour

The much-in-couple were later seen in LA on February 14, with Sophie donning a crop top and cradling her bump. The pair, who started seeing each other back in 2016, first became parents in July 2020 when Sophie gave birth to their baby girl. At the time, a source told E! News that Sophie and Joe were 'so excited to be parents,' noting that the duo had been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off.

Congratulations to the lovely couple! Watch this space for further updates.

(With inputs from ANI)