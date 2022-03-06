Mumbai: TV actor Esha Kansara who was last seen in Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana got engaged to her longtime beau and musician Siddharth Amit. The couple gave a glimpse from the ceremony and it was no less than a fairytale. While Esha looked absolutely gorgeous in a pastel lehenga, her fiance donned a white coloured sherwani. The two exchanged rings as they got down on their knees. How cute!

The couple shared a bunch of pictures from her ceremony and they’re so dreamy. They captioned their photos, “Look what we did, ” and tagged each other. In another video, the duo can’t seem to get enough of one another. The actor captioned it, “Long time wala collab hai na?”

Esha also shared a family picture and had the sweetest caption for it. She wrote, “Fell in love with the family first and then with @musicwaala,” she continued her caption, “Ps- we’re opening a production of our own soon #filmyparivaar”

Another set of beautiful pictures were shared on her account and she captioned them, “NO, we’re NOT MARRIED, yet👻 wo hum sab thode enthu cutlet hai so sagai bhi shaadi jaisi karte hai! And why not?We love our Indian cultures and traditions, full feels! @musicwaala”

Fans and friends from the industry congratulated the couple. Their fans showered the comment section with heart and heart-eye emojis. Rohan Shah, Disha Parmar, Jankee Mehta, and even Anupamaa’s baa aka Alpana Buch wished the lovely couple and sent good wishes for them.

Congratulations! We wish Esha and Siddharth long-term happiness and togetherness. Watch this space for further updates.