Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in this prosecution complaint, has attached replies sent to it by Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, who were similarly approached by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar allegedly through Pinky Irani, an alleged associate of Sukesh. Pinky Irani alias Angel, 53, was arrested in this case by the agency in December last year. She was recently granted bail by a Delhi court. She has been accused by the Enforcement Directorate of indulging in money laundering and allegedly helping Chandrasekhar in getting in touch with actor Jacqueline Fernandez and sending her expensive gifts on his behalf.

The ED, that has been probing the Rs 200-crore money laundering case against Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul for the past few months, has exposed the modus operandi to target female Bollywood actors.

When Sukesh Chandrasekhar Approached Sara Ali Khan:

Apart from Jacqueline and Nora, the conman targeted Sara Ali Khan in May 2021, by introducing himself on WhatsApp as Suraj Reddy. He told her that he would like to gift her a car as a gesture. Chandrashekhar mentioned that his CEO Mrs Pinky Irani had tried to contact her too for the same reason. In a letter to ED on January 14, the actress said that she continuously refused his gifts. After many attempts, she agreed to receive a box of chocolates from him. Chandrashekhar later sent a Frank Muller watch worth lakhs with the chocolates.

When Sukesh Chandrasekhar Approached Janhvi Kapoor:

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was also targeted by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar through his wife Leena Maria Paul. She approached Janhvi as the owner of a salon Nail Artistry and had invited her for the opening of the salon in Bengaluru on July 19, 2021. Unbeknownst to Kapoor, she inaugurated the salon and was given Rs 18.94 lakh as professional fee into her bank account. Janhvi told the ED that apart from the money, she was also given a Christian Dior tote bag by Paul’s mother. Kapoor submitted her account details along with the statement to the ED.

When Sukesh Chandrasekhar Approached Bhumi Pednekar:

When Pinky Irani approached Bhumi Pednekar as the Vice President of Human Resource of News Express Post in January 2021, she told that the group chairman Mr Suraj (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) was a big fan and wanted to speak to her about a huge project. Irani also told her that he wants to gift her a car. However, the actor told the ED that she has not received any gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar or Suraj or Shekhar or his associates including Pinky Irani.