Conman Sukesh Mentions ‘Gold Digger’ In Love Letter For Jacqueline Fernandez: ‘You Tried Creating Rifts But…’

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on the occasion of Valentine's day had written a heart-warming letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, while he was in jail. The letter not only expressed his feelings but also dedicated a song. Read along.

New Delhi: Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently incarcerated in a Delhi prison, stands accused of posing as high-ranking government officials to extort approximately Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, the former owner of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy. This alleged con artist consistently grabs headlines whenever he corresponds with Jacqueline Fernandez, who was rumored to be his girlfriend. In a recent Valentine’s Day letter, Sukesh not only dedicated a song to Jacqueline but also asserted that a ‘gold-digger’ had attempted to turn him against her.

Here’s what Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Wrote For Jacqueline Fernandez

Based on the news report published by News18 Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote, Baby, I missed you so much, starting from the first day of Valentine’s week, every second I have been thinking only about you. This is our 2nd Valentine, being far away from each other, but it’s no longer, gonna be this way. This year is our year, which is gonna break all the negativity and obstacles around us. As human beings, we all react, mislead, instigated, provoked, leading to take unwanted steps, which later, the mind and heart gives different advices, but ultimately the heart wins in this regard. However, I was no different, as human, I also reacted and moved against you, as I felt, hurt, and betrayed, but I paused, as my heart, started pointing at me that how can I even hurt you, or even a thought of it. You can never hurt in any form, to someone you love more than anything else in the life. Then I held back and was so angry on myself (sic).”

He continued his letter that read, “Another interesting thing, that took place during this period, last few days was, a lot of people known to us in common were enjoying seeing things going wrong, between us, specially the one who I call the “Gold Digger”, who was, enjoying and dancing away, and even sent a message indirectly to me, instigating me against you, but looks like the Gold Digger did not realise that I am not one of those men she knows who gets carried away (sic).”

Conman Sukesh concluded by stating, “So, I wanted to also give a small message to that, Gold Digger, as well as those haters: Dear Gold Digger, you, and your associates before in time also tried creating rifts between me and Jackie, but went unsuccessful, now during this bad phase, once again, you tried, this time it failed drastically for you guys (sic).”

Confessing his love for Jacqueline Fernandez he also chose the number, Maan Meri Jaan by King. At the very end of the letter Sukesh wrote, “Today on this day, I have a special Valentine dedication for you, which I mean it from the deepest heart and soul to you. My Valentine song for you. ‘Maan meri Jaan’ by King (sic).”

In December 2023, Jacqueline Fernandez approached the Delhi High Court in a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. In her plea, she requested the dismissal of the case filed against her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Jacqueline argued that all accusations against her were baseless and stated that she had been deceived by Sukesh.

Jacqueline Fernandes has retracted the petition she previously filed against accused conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. If believed on the reports of the media house, the Bollywood actress has withdrawn the plea in which she accused Sukesh of using the media to tarnish her reputation. She had also claimed harassment by him and requested the court to take legal action against him.

