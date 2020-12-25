Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 released on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, Friday. The David Dhawan directorial was the big Christmas release this year and created a huge buzz around its release. However, the film has now been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers and Telegram among others. Coolie No. 1 is already one of the top trending movies on Amazon Prime Video and features Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania among others. Also Read - Atrangi Re BTS Pictures: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush Shoot at Taj Mahal in Mughal Costumes

Coolie No. 1 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and was earlier slated to release in theatres. However, the pandemic times ruined all the plans, and the team of the film was stuck with parts that were yet to be shot. As soon as the lockdown got over, the team flew to Goa and finished the shooting. The film is the remake of the 1995 movie with the same name that featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.