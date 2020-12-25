You may or may not like a David Dhawan massy film but you can’t deny that most of them are superbly entertaining. That’s what makes his movies enjoy the status of classic comedies. But, is the popular filmmaker good with remaking his own films? First Judwaa and now Coolie No. 1, Dhawan’s attempt at polishing his own films for the audience have failed both times. Maybe because these films don’t need any modification. The audience today enjoys them as much as the audience of the ’90s did. Then why remaking? Also Read - Coolie No. 1 Twitter Review And Memes: Netizens Give '1 Star' to Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's Film

Coolie No. 1 features Varun Dhawan as the popular coolie, who does perfect action, saves a kid from being hit by a train, comes to the rescue of a fellow coolie who’s insulted by a rich young boy for dropping off his luggage, and falls in love with Sara just by looking at her picture. He’s a hero with bronzed cheeks. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, is the pretty young girl all set to be married to a man chosen by her father. She wears gorgeous outfits, flashes a lovely smile, and falls for the hero in the first meeting. Her father, played by Paresh Rawal, is a wealthy arrogant man from Goa who wants his daughter to get married to an even wealthier man. All of us know what happens next and how his arrogance leads him to the entire mess where he’s stuck with a son-in-law who dupes him with the ‘twin’ story. The question is why a story about a father choosing money over a good man for his daughter still celebratory? Or why a woman who wants to get married just behaves blindly in choosing a life partner for her? And why these regressive stories are being used to ‘humour’ us in 2020? Also Read - Coolie No. 1 Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

The original Coolie No. 1 wasn’t a fantastic film but it had an exceptionally entertaining Govinda who had terrific comic timing, fabulous chemistry with Karisma Kapoor, and impeccable dancing skills. What else made ‘Tujhko Mirchi Lagi’ such a popular number or the entire No. 1 series an epic entertainer? Also Read - Atrangi Re BTS Pictures: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush Shoot at Taj Mahal in Mughal Costumes

When Varun’s coolie takes over the screen, his brilliant dancing and action skills try to fill the space for comedy. His one-liners look awkward, comedy looks forced, and his chemistry with Sara appear nothing more than two kids and their school-time romance. Varun impresses in one scene: when Raju sees his princess wife cleaning the floor and instantly feels guilty for bringing her into his poverty-stricken world. In the rest of the story, he tries hard at both comedy and maturity. Varun who performed beautifully in Badlapur, October, and even in major parts of the Dulhania series, doesn’t look convincing as either a coolie or a man who’s drowning in the baggage of his own lies. His inefficiency to perform is not even the worst part though.

Coolie No. 1 underutilises most of its supporting starcast including national-award-winning actor Manoj Joshi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, and Shikha Talsania. If the remake had to happen, why didn’t we get better-written characters, a little logic into the story, or women who were just not papa’s dolls? Guess that’s too much to ask. But if anyone’s listening anywhere, then no more remakes from the No. 1 series, please!