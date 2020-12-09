Coolie No 1’s second song Husnn Hai Suhaana featuring Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan is out and has left us crazy over the foot-tapping number. The song features Sara as Malti dancing the night away with Varun as Kunwar saab aka Raju Coolie. The song will surely leave you impressed with Varun and Sara’s quirky dance moves and will remind you of the good old days of the 90s. While the original was picturized on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The recreation of Husnn Hai Suhaana has been done beautifully. Also Read - Kriti Sanon Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Returning From Chandigarh, Say Reports

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are seen are dressed in golden and black co-ordinated ensembles.

Watch the beautiful number with quirky moves of Varun and Sara here:

A few days, the first song from the film Teri Bhabhi, managed to create waves with the music. Husnn Hai Suhaana is finally out today and it will surely leave you impressed with Varun and Sara’s dance steps.

The trailer of Coolie No. 1 was recently released to a wide appreciation. Apart from Varun and Sara, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, and Johny Lever among others. While Sara and Varun look good together, the audience also seems excited to see the fun chemistry between Varun and Paresh Rawal who plays the role of Sara’s father in the film.