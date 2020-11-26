Ever since the first look of the movie Coolie No 1 came out, it had caused quite a stir. And today the lead star Varun Dhawan announced the date and time of the release of the trailer. The actor posted on Twitter the poster of the film which shows it is going to be the 45th film of filmmaker David Dhawan. With the picture, the actor wrote, “COOLIE NO 1 Arrival time note kar lijiye trailer ka! 28 Nov, 12 PM, Amazon Prime Video ke Facebook aur YouTube page par. Milte hain #CoolieNo1OnPrime #xmas #holidaycheer (Please note the Arrival time of the trailer! 28 Nov, 12 PM, on Amazon Prime Video’s Facebook and YouTube page. See u)” with folded hands emoticon. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim Ali Khan All Set For a Bollywood Career, Actor Says Both His Sons Will be Actors

The poster gives a glimpse of five roles going to be played by Dhawan with Sara Ali Khan and how hilarious the movie is going to be. The film is all set to release on Christmas, December 25, 2020 on Amazon Prime.



Coolie No 1 boasts of a fabulous ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffery, Johny Lever and Rajpal Yadav. This movie directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani will be a remake of 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor in lead, which is infamous for its amazing performances, great comedy, and melodious music.

This is the first project where Varun and Sara have collaborated together. Coolie No 1 was expected to open in theatres in May 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of theatres. The film is now set for direct-to-OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. It is one of the big-budget films that are set to release on the streaming giant.

The filming of the David Dhawan directorial began in August last year in Bangkok. After shooting the major parts in Thailand, the team flew back to Mumbai where the rest of the film was shot. After the lockdown was lifted up, the team wanted to capture the churches and the beaches of Goa to bring more peppiness to Sara’s character and define romance between her and Varun’s character.