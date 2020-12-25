Coolie No. 1 Twitter Reactions And Memes: Actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s much-awaited release Coolie No. 1 has been released and started streaming online on Amazon Prime Video. The film directed by David Dhawan, is released on Christmas 2020 i.e. December 25. The film is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Since its release, the netizens have started sharing their reviews on social media platform Twitter and it seems they are not happy with the remake. Half of the viewers have said that Varun’s comedy works in bits and pieces and the rest of the audience said that some scenes are too over-the-top. Also Read - Coolie No. 1 Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Many users commented saying that the movie is unbearable. They did not like the fact that the original starring Govinda was remade. Twitter users were not impressed by the performances by the cast of the film as well as the storyline. However, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film is funny and entertaining. “#CoolieNo1 is atypical #DavidDhawan entertainer — crazy, outrageous and over the top — but funny and entertaining”, he tweeted. Also Read - Atrangi Re BTS Pictures: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush Shoot at Taj Mahal in Mughal Costumes

Have a look at Coolie No. 1 Twitter Review and Hilarious Memes here:

Govinda To Varun After Watching The Remake …. Disappointing #CoolieNo1 pic.twitter.com/nPU2ExmHlJ — Rishab Singh (@Rishabisback) December 25, 2020

#CoolieNo1 Below average ! Comedy works in bits and pieces. Some scenes are too over-the-top. Varun Dhawan , Sara Ali Khan , Songs #CoolieNo1OnPrime — ⭐️ (@Nikhil_Superfan) December 25, 2020

please don’t watch #CoolieNo1 bcoz it’s dangerous to our health 😂 #Disappointed as usual — Mr.Sumeet Patil 18 (@iamsumeet18) December 25, 2020

Apart from Varun and Sara, Coolie No. 1 also stars Sahil Vaid, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Shikha Talsania, Jaaved Jaaferi and Paresh Rawal.

Let us know your review on the same.