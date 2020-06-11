As India continues to fight against COVID-19, makers of Varun Dhawan-featuring movie Coolie No. 1 on Thursday issued a new coronavirus-themed poster of the comedy flick. The new poster features Dhawan wearing a face mask along with a coolie cap and tikka on his forehead. He shared the poster on social media and assured his fans that despite being a bit late due to COVID-19 crisis, the comedy flick will surely hit the screens to spread laughter. “#Coolieno1 Hum aayenge hasaaane…ye vada raha,” he wrote in the caption. Also Read - Jamia Millia Islamia Secures 6th Spot in QS World University Rankings Despite Broiling in Political Controversies

Take a look at the new poster:

Soon after Varun shared the poster, questions like ‘Will Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 talk about the COVID-19 pandemic?’ started doing the round. Netizens immediately jumped to the conclusion that the film might show something pertaining to the COVID 19 pandemic or social distancing. Commenting on Varun’s post on Instagram, a fan wrote: “Nice topic of the mass.” Another fan expressed: “Lagta hai sari film mask pehen ke hogi”. Many fans were curious to know if the film would be releasing in the theatres or on OTT.

The family entertainer was slated to make its way to theatres on May 1, but couldn’t see the light of the day due to the shuttering of movie theatres owing to coronavirus crisis. Coolie No. 1′ is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor hit film, which garnered huge appreciation back in 1995.

The remake stars Sara Ali Khan opposite Dhawan and it will also see Paresh Rawal stepping into the shoes of Kader Khan. Helmed by David Dhawan, it is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

(With inputs from agency)