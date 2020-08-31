Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday told the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that it had not permitted actress Rhea Chakraborty‘s purported “visit” to the morgue where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was kept. Taking suo moto cognisance of the issue last week, SHRC Acting Chairman’s M.A. Sayeed had issued notice to the BMC and Mumbai Police, seeking their explanation by August 31. Pinakin Gujjar, the Dean of R.N. Cooper Hospital, along with a civic Law Officer, appeared before the SHRC and submitted a brief letter, stating that the BMC had not given any permission to the actress to enter the morgue. Also Read - 'Is Rhea Chakraborty Being Framed?,' Swara Bhasker Asks a Prominent Question Citing The New WhatsApp Chats

Reportedly not satisfied with the reply, Sayeed has now ordered the BMC to file a detailed affidavit, along with the names and versions of all persons concerned present at the time when the actress is said to have gone to the mortuary. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput-Shweta Singh Kirti’s Dance Performance on 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’- Watch

Simultaneously, the SHRC on Monday also sent a reminder notice to the Mumbai Police, seeking its response in the matter which it is treating on priority. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Used to Attend Substance Abuse Parties With Him, Claims Shruti Modi's Lawyer

The SHRC top officials acted after viewing social media videos and news reports of Rhea going to the Cooper Hospital morgue, Vile Parle, on June 14, hours after Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home and his body taken there.

The SHRC’s legal wing studied the relevant provisions pertaining to this high-profile “visit” – as only the immediate family members of any deceased person can be permitted in the morgue. The SHRC had asked Gujjar and Mumbai Police to explain the circumstances behind Rhea getting permission for access to the morgue to view the mortal remains of the late actor, just hours after his death was discovered.

After the videos went viral on social media and television networks, the SHRC received several complaints in the matter in July, following which it initiated the suo moto action last week. The sources said that since entry is not permitted in morgues to persons not related to the deceased, all those found involved in the matter could be liable for the relevant legal consequences.

Meanwhile, CBI is presently interrogated Rhea Chakraborty for four consecutive days and as per reports. Prior to the CBI investigation, Rhea told India Today, that how Sushant and his family wasn’t there for him when he was allegedly battling depression. Soon after this statement, Shweta slammed Rhea and said that his family “was always there standing rock solid for him.”

(With inputs from IANS)