Italy has seen the largest number of Coronavirus infections in Europe, with the number of confirmed cases jumping by more than 1,200 to 5,883 on Saturday. The country has placed more than 16 million people under quarantine as it battles to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also announced the closure of schools, gyms, museums, nightclubs and other venues across the whole country. Until April 3, 60 million Italians will be obliged to be at home. Also Read - Jaggi Vasudev 'Sadhguru' on COVID-19: 'This Time is a Reminder of Your Mortality'

Indian singer and actor Shweta Pandit has recently revealed that she and her family have been quarantined in Italy. Taking to her Twitter account, she wrote, “My beautiful 2nd home Italy has been a braveheart fighting the pandemic #Covid_19 #CoronaOutbreak My family and I are currently in Tuscany, #Quarantined and they have left no stone unturned to make Italy safe and healthy again #CoronaVirusUpdate #lockdown #SafetyFirst”. Also Read - Varun Dhawan Commits to Provide Free Meals For The Poor Who Are Without Home or Jobs

In the second tweet, she wrote, “Never felt #Italy so quiet before. All the monuments packed with a million people every day are now empty. Almost like no one lived here at all. Bittersweet feeling #Quarantined #CoronaVirusUpdate #SafetyFirst #Covid_19 #italylockdown”. Also Read - 'Hydroxychloroquine': The Unproven 'Corona Drug' Donald Trump Is Obsessed With, All You Need to Know

Shweta is married to Ivano Fucci, an Italian film producer has been in Florence for the last six months.

Have a look at the tweets:

My beautiful 2nd home Italy 🇮🇹 has been a braveheart fighting the pandemic #Covid_19 #CoronaOutbreak My family and i are currently in Tuscany, #Quarantined and they have left no stone unturned to make Italy safe and healthy again #CoronaVirusUpdate #lockdown #SafetyFirst 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/IhqynDLfIr — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) March 13, 2020

Never felt #Italy so quiet before. All the monuments packed with a million people everyday, are now empty. Almost like no one lived here at all. Bittersweet feeling #Quarantined #CoronaVirusUpdate #SafetyFirst #Covid_19 #italylockdown 🇮🇹 — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) March 14, 2020



According to the reports in Hindustan Times, Shweta calls the lockdown a bittersweet experience. “Families are spending time together by cooking, playing and even interacting, which wouldn’t happen otherwise”.

Shweta Pandit is the grand-niece of Indian classical vocalist and Padma Vibhushan awardee, Pandit Jasraj. She had her breakthrough with Yash Raj Films and Aditya Chopra’s Mohabbatein (2000) with five songs at the age of 14.