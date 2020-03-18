The rapid rush in the positive Coronavirus cases has sent the entire world into worry. Amidst the growing numbers of COVID-19 patients, the governments in various states of India have shut the malls, schools and colleges so as to avoid social gatherings. Even the award shows and film shootings have been postponed. As per the reports in Mid-Day, Varun Dhawan and his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal were reportedly getting married in the summer of 2020 but it has been shifted to November. A source said, “Looking at the current scenario, they have decided to tentatively push the wedding to November and have reverted to their original choice of destination, Thailand,” mid-day quoted the source as saying. Also Read - Jaggi Vasudev 'Sadhguru' on COVID-19: 'This Time is a Reminder of Your Mortality'

The same thing happened with actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal who were all set to tie the knot in April. But a source close to the couple told Mid-Day that the wedding had to be postponed as the couple are expecting guests from abroad and also because it was to take place in Delhi, which is on shutdown due to coronavirus. The source said, "Many of their guests were to fly in from the US and Europe for the do. Also, the couple was hoping to have their nuptials in Delhi, which is currently on partial lockdown. So, they think it's best to delay the wedding to later this year".

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the release of Bollywood films such as Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi and Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has also been postponed.

More than 4,700 deaths due to Coronavirsu from across the globe have been reported from across the globe so far. In India, 147 people have tested positive from Coronavirus and three deaths have been reported.

