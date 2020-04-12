Actor Zoa Morani is currently battling coronavirus at a hospital in Mumbai. However, she’s hopeful of her recovery and says she’ll be discharged in a day or two. The actor interacted with her childhood friend and Bollywood star Varun Dhawan in an Instagram Live session on Saturday. Zoa revealed that she has already started feeling better and is hopeful to be discharged today or tomorrow. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 12: Shaza Morani Discharged From Hospital After Recovering From COVID-19, Zoa And Karim Continue to be Hospitalised

The actor said her health has improved a lot from the day she first came to the hospital. "Hopefully, tomorrow or the day after, because I am feeling so good. I'm feeling fine," she told Varun in the chat. Zoa went on to talk about her symptoms and how she contracted COVID-19 despite taking all the precautionary measures including self-isolation for 14 days during which she started experiencing a mild fever and weakness.

The actor added that being at the hospital acts as a boon for the people who are suffering from the disease. Zoa said she started feeling better when she got hospitalised and everyone should immediately take medical help without wasting time in case of any symptom. She asked people to not be scared of the medicines and not avoid being hospitalised. "Don't be scared, if you feel symptoms, get tested and get treated. I felt so good since I came to the hospital. Just don't feel scared. I'm thankful that my symptoms weren't too bad. They were manageable. From the second day at the hospital, I started feeling better," Zoa explained.

The actor said she doesn’t experience breathlessness anymore and even the congestion in her lungs has lowered down which is a good sign of recovery. “Ever since I came to the hospital, I have definitely felt 40 times better. My breathlessness stopped on the second day, I could feel a little congestion and a little fever, but it’s so much better than I was feeling at home,” Zoa said.

Zoa’s younger sister Shaza Morani who was the first member of the family to have tested positive for the coronavirus has now been discharged. Their father, producer Karim Morani, continues to be treated at the Nanavati hospital.