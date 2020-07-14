Coronavirus cases in India have jumped over the weekend and have attacked many Bollywood celebrities including Kanika Kapoor, Kiran Kumar, Zoa Morani, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to name a few. A few days ago, BMC sealed legendary actor Rekha’s home in Bandra as one of her staff and security guards tested positive for novel coronavirus. Rekha is under home quarantine. She will take a test independently and submit a report to BMC. Also Read - Bengaluru: Over 80 Labourers at Namma Metro Phase II Site Test Positive For COVID-19

On Tuesday afternoon, BMC has sealed Rekha's neighbour filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's house. Zoya and Rekha live in the Bandstand area of Bandra locality. Zoya's building is right next to it and has been sealed as a precautionary measure. A notice on Zoya's building reads as, "This area has been declared as 'Containment Area' as a resident is found positive in coronavirus test. The entry to this area is restricted and violation of rules is punishable".

However, no statement has been received from Zoya Akhtar on the sealed notice, the banner by BMC has been put up outside her bungalow's gate.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and his family also tested positive for coronavirus. The father-son duo along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and baby Aaradhya tested positive for COVID-19 while Jaya Bachchan tested negative. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek have been active on Twitter ever since they were admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital on July 11, 2020.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya are in-home quarantine at Jalsa whereas 26 staff members are housed at Janak.