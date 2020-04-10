Almost a month after revealing that Kangana Ranaut had gained 20 kilograms for the shoot of the biographical drama Thalaivi, where she is essaying the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the actor has lost five Kilograms of the extra weight during the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Champi Session From Mom is Exactly The Nostalgia we Are Living During COVID-19 Quarantine

The details about her weight loss were revealed by her team in an Instagram post in which she is seen working out along with her fitness trainer. "Guys, taking cues from #Kangana to workout, stay motivated and don't let the lethargy get to you. She has lost 5 kilos, long way to go!" read the caption of the workout video. "Thats d way mahi way," wrote her Panga co-star Neena Gupta in the comments section.

Earlier last month, Kangana’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel said that the actor had put on 20 kilos for the biographical drama based on the life of actor-turned-politician and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. She shared a couple of pictures where Kangana is seen sporting a blue-white floral saree followed by a picture of Jayalalithaa.

The 33-year-old actor will be essaying the role of Jayalalithaa in the flick.

The Tanu weds Manu actor is currently in her hometown Manali and is practicing self-isolation. Kangana’s team shared her pictures featuring her soaking in the sun while her mother oil-massaged her hair. Seated on a rug in their Manali house’s garden, with the picturesque backdrop of mountains amping up the exotic look, Kangana and her mother look like a painting.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Care fund in order to help the nation amid the coronavirus scare