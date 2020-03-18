In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees announced in a press release on Tuesday that it is organizing the distribution of ration and basic materials of daily needs for the needy members of all its affiliates. The film industry worker union’s statement which was Tweeted by film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh, declared that the distribution will go on for a whole week beginning from Sunday 22nd March 2020. the tweet reads as, “IMPORTANT… FWICE to distribute ration and basic material of daily needs to needy members of its affiliates… OFFICIAL statement… #CoronaVirus #COVID19“. Also Read - Read About Wuhan, Things Can be Better With Time: Uddhav Expresses Hope as Country Battles With COVID-19

The document stated, "FWICE is organizing the distribution of Ration and basic materials of daily needs for the needy members of all its affiliates. This distribution will go on for a whole one week beginning from Sunday 22nd March 2020. We are thankful to Frames Production Company Pvt Ltd for their generous sponsorship".

"We also appeal to all the producers, technicians and others film and television personalities to come forward and lend a hand in our fight against corona," the document said further.

“The destitution will happen in Filmistan Studious Goregaon West on Sunday the 22.3.2020 from 11:00 am onwards to 5:00 pm. Let’s come together to keep the industry safe and Corona free”, the statement ended with this.

IMPORTANT… FWICE to distribute ration and basic material of daily needs to needy members of its affiliates… OFFICIAL statement… #CoronaVirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/zBT8IvQ9uI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2020



While most celebrities are under self-quarantine at home, those who are going out are taking all the measures to stay away from the infection. The cinema halls have been closed, shoots have been suspended and release dates stand postponed amid coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The entire film industry is taking safety measures as the death toll rises to over 7000 worldwide and 140 confirmed cases of infection are reported in India.