Actor Prakash Raj was the first celebrity who did his best to ensure that his staff members and film crew do not suffer due to the coronavirus lockdown. In the month of March, he paid his staff advance salaries till May. Now, the actor has claimed that he will continue to help people and would take a loan.

Prakash Raj took to Twitter to let his fans know that he will continue to serve the needy. The Sarileru Neekevvaru star has revealed that his financial resources are depleting but he wouldn't mind taking loans to help people in need. "My financial resources depleting .. But Will take a loan and continue reaching out . BECAUSE I KNOW ….I CAN ALWAYS EARN AGAIN.. IF HUMANITY SURVIVES THESE DIFFICULT TIMES. .. #JustAsking Folded handsLet's fight this together.. let's give back to life ..a #prakashrajfoundation initiative, [sic]" he tweeted.

Have a look:

Fans were quick to reply to his post. They are proud of the actor and praise him for what he is doing in the coronavirus crisis. One of the users wrote, “He is not a vilian. He is an actor”, another one wrote, “I have to say that i hate you as a villain But love you as a good human being God bless you. Please share an account number where i can put a small amount as a gesture.”

Prakash Raj is known for his phenomenal work in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. He has even given spectacular performances in Bollywood films such as Wanted, Singham, Dabangg 2, Golmaal Again to name a few.