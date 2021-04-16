Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Members Including 'Goli' Kush Shah Test COVID Positive

Mumbai: The longest running sitcom on Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has recently faced a set back with actor Kush Shah, who plays the popular character “goli” and three crew members testing positive for the deadly coronavirus. Sharing the details about the same, producer Asit Kumarr Modi shared that given the new COVID-19 guidelines in Maharashtra, the team was getting intensively tested at regular intervals, when their reports came positive. All of them were duly put under quarantine post that. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Fees Per Episode of Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha And Others Revealed

In a media intervew, Asit Modi told Aaj Tak, "According to those (new) guidelines we had to take everyone's RT-PCR tests on the set. So, we got everyone tested and four people tested Covid-positive. But we had already home-quarantined them as they were showing some symptoms while being tested. We got everyone tested on Friday, April 9. We have been taking precautions during the shoot. If anyone was a little sick, we would ask them not to come to the shoot."

He added, "Kush Shah, who plays Goli on the show and some production people, are positive. There is no one positive in the main cast. All those who are positive are also home quarantine and everyone else is safe."

TMKOC shooting and COVID-19

Discussing about the future course of the shoot, keeping in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state and the country, Modi mentioned that he completely backs the government as they know the situation better, and want to keep people’s safety as priority. Although, he also shared that the team hasn’t yet planned on moving outdoors during the state curfew. He said that the production, channel and actors will discuss on the future course of the shoot.

The producer further said, “We have not thought or planned of going out for shooting yet. But later we have to think about what to do because the artistes and the production team should also agree as everyone’s safety is of utmost importance. The option of going out to shoot is good but that too has to be decided thoughtfully because the workers who are on daily wages will suffer a lot. We currently have banked episodes for a week and then let’s see what we’ll decide.”

There is a 15-day halt on shoot in Maharashtra due to sudden surge in the deadly coronavirus cases and hence, a few television shows are relying on the bank, while most of them will be moving out to cities like Hyderabad, Bikaner, Surat and even Goa for the shoot. On Thursday, the state has reported 61,695 new infections.