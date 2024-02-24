Home

Crakk Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal Gets His Biggest Opening After Commando 3, Good Weekend Ahead – Check Detailed Report

Crakk box office collection day 1 detailed report: Vidyut Jammwal's action film opens on a decent note with good footfalls due to Cinema Lover's Day. The film has received positive reviews and that might make it a bigger film than Commando 3.

Crakk Box Office Collection Day 1 update: Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jeeyega has hit the screens after intense promotion all across the country. Starring Vidyut Jammwal who’s also the producer, the film boasts a stunning star cast with Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson in important roles. On its opening day at the Box Office, Crakk made a decent business of around Rs 4 crore. The production team is yet to release the official numbers but trade reports suggest the film collected Rs 4 crore nett on its first day at the ticket window, which is also the biggest opening for Vidyut in the last five years.

Commando 3, a popular 2019 Hindi film, opened at Rs 4.74 crore at the Box Office and finished its run at Rs 32.04 crore nett after the second week. Crakk, which has opened at almost the same number, is expected to see good growth in the first weekend. The word-of-mouth around the film is largely positive and the only deterrent in its smooth run could be the clash with ‘Article 370‘. The Yami Gautam starrer has been appreciated by PM Narendra Modi and has garnered positive reviews from all corners. The growing word-of-mouth around this Aditya Dhar directorial might just make hit Crakk‘s performance at the Box Office.

The film is about a man’s revenge for his brother’s death. The game of death comes into play where the one who wins is the one who lives. Arjun plays the stylish villain while Nora is a social media influencer. Crakk brings a rustic combination of stars, adds some thrilling action sequences, and some swag and presents a solid combination of big-screen entertainer.

Vidyut’s last film ‘IB71‘ did good business at the Box Office after opening at Rs 1.55 crore. His Khuda Haafiz 2 which was released in 2020 opened at Rs 1.25 crore at the ticket window. The prospects of Crakk look better than all of these movies and it will be interesting to see how it continues to attract the audience into theatres, especially with the Article 370 buzz. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Crakk!

