Crakk: Jeena Haraam Song Released: Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi Brew Chemistry In This Romantic Number

Crakk: Jeena Haraam song is out now. Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi shake legs to this romantic song- Watch Video.

Mumbai: Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi are set to appear together in the upcoming entertaining movie called ‘Crakk.’ Before the film’s release, the creators are unveiling songs to keep fans excited about the chemistry of this dynamic duo. After the success of ‘Dil Jhoom,’ fans are eagerly looking forward to more. The makers have now unveiled the second track titled ‘Jeena Haraam,’ where their chemistry is not only captivating but also deeply romantic as they dance to this lively love song.

Crakk: Jeena Haraam Song Out Now!

The gentle and romantic song perfectly captures the essence of the film’s love story, with Vidyut and Nora bringing fresh and new chemistry to the table. As excitement grows for the release of Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa, Jeena Haraam is ready to make a big impact on the music charts and set new standards for chemistry with Vidyut and Nora.

Release Date of Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa

Produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Action Hero Films, and written and directed by Aditya Datt, Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa is scheduled to premiere in theaters on February 23, 2024. The film is gaining attention as India’s first extreme sports action film, with Arjun Rampal also playing a significant role.

