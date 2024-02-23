Home

Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa Twitter Review: Netizens’ Call Vidyut Jammwal’s Movie a ‘Mindless Action-Thriller’

Despite the impressive action sequences and sincere performances by Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal, "Crakk- Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa" falls short of making a significant impact.

Crakk Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa: Twitter Review

Vidyut Jammwal’s film Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa is finally at the box office. The movie which is helmed by Aditya Datt also features Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson, and Nora Fatehi. Before the release of the film, the trailer promised an intense action sequel in the movie. According to details, to make the film action-packed, the Crakk team has brought on board eight international athletes, who will be competing with Jammwal in the film.

Now, since the movie has hit the big screens, reviews from the audience are pouring in. While some call the movie a mindless action-thriller, others love Vidyut’s intense action scenes in the theatre halls. Take a look at Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa Twitter review here:

Take a look here:

#Crakk – Messy Mindless Action, Zero Acting, it wants to impress and not leave any lasting impact, Poor VFX. 2 out of 5 Star Full Review soon on my Youtube channel#CrakkReview #VidyutJammwal #ArjunRampal #NoraFatehi pic.twitter.com/w8p1MlRrgd — Shika Reviews (@ShikaReviews) February 23, 2024

Just saw something amazing#CrakkReview -SMASHING HIT What a Powerful Performance Of @VidyutJammwal Sir,His Action is Mind-blowing,Storyline is decent but direction is Top Level,#NoraFatehi is Back bone of this movie,and @rampalarjun is the USP Of this movie.

⭐⭐⭐✨#Crakk pic.twitter.com/gwQ3u0Y9Ms — ℝ (@iam_miller_07) February 23, 2024

#Crakk Crakk Movie Review Raw And Real Action Acting Normal And Everything Else Is Fine

Rating 3.5/5 ⭐⭐⭐1/2 — Joshi Bhavik (@JoshiBh42078072) February 23, 2024

Since the movie is an action-sport film, the eight athletes who are a part of the movie are, South Africa’s Alfonso Orosco, an expert in slacklining, American free runner Kacper Lipski, China’s Liana Hu known for her martial arts, and Russia’s Katarzyna, who is trained Parkour artist. Tomasz Przybylik, Martin Espanola, Milsoz Jarmolowicz and Lukasz Nowak complete the octet.

Meanwhile, during an interview, with news agency PTI, Vidyut revealed that he did one of the best action-sequel in the movies. The actor said, “In ‘Crakk’, I enjoyed working with these people. Aditya is a friend of mine, I like the way he thinks. He sees me as Superman, he thinks I can do well. That’s what makes me really push my bar.”

He further added, “There are times when he sends me videos of crazy people believing I’ll do it. Then you see them in the movie, that means I’ve done it. I love people around me like that who are completely unhinged. Then I get to work with people who are self-made, really passionate, they give more than they have been asked to give.”

