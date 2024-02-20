Home

Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Title Track Out: Vidyut Jammwal Blazes on Screen With High-Octane Stunts on Mumbai Local, Watch

Crakk signifies the long-awaited collaboration between the powerhouse duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt, reuniting them after their successful venture with Commando 3.

Vidyut Jammawal is all set to enthral his fans with his upcoming action-thriller Crakk-Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa. on Tuesday, the makers of the film released the title track of the movie. The title track is sung by Vikram Montrose, Paradox and the music of the song is composed by Vikram Montrose. The song is rap which shows Vidyut performing nailbiting stunts in a moving train. Further, the makers of the film released Vidyut Jammwal’s adrenaline-fueled introductory scene from the film leaving the audience open mouth.

The sort of gravity-defying stunts performed by Vidyut on a Mumbai local has revealed the level of confidence the makers have for the film. Crakk – The Run” promises to deliver an adrenaline-fueled experience both on screen and in the gaming world! With Vidyut Jammwal at the helm of production and Aditya Datt directing, audiences can expect high-octane action and gripping storytelling.

Take a look at the title song here:

About Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa

The movie is helmed by Aditya Datt and co-stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. The lead of the movie, Jamawal says that he has performed the best action stunts of his life in the film. Interestingly, in order to make the movie more action-packed the Crakk team has brought on board eight international athletes including South Africa’s Alfonso Orosco, an expert in slacklining, American free runner Kacper Lipski, China’s Liana Hu known for her martial arts, and Russia’s Katarzyna, who is trained Parkour artist. Tomasz Przybylik, Martin Espanola, Milsoz Jarmolowicz and Lukasz Nowak complete the octet.

On the other hand, director Aditya Datt reveals, “After scouring over 200 athletes worldwide, we hand-picked what I call ‘The super eight’. There are 24 others who play integral roles in the film, each showcasing prowess in multiple sports.” Meanwhile, Vidyut’s movie is produced by himself and Action Hero Film. The movie will hit the big screens on February 23, 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.