Crew First Look Posters: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu as Air Hostesses Are Ready to Steal, Risk and Fake it Till They Make It – SEE Here

The cast, including Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh, portrays a team of flight crew members plotting a heist. The first look posters have been released.

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are all set to steal the show with their upcoming movie ‘Crew’. On Friday, the makers of the film unveiled the poster of the movie, which features Kareena, Tabu and Kriti in a red Flight Attendant uniform. For the unversed, a brief clip of the film was released a few weeks earlier, and now the first poster of the film has also been unveiled. All three actresses look stunning in the crew uniform.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the poster and wrote, “Ready for check-in? Time to fly with the Crew! The crew in cinemas on March 29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma.” In the movie, the four actors portray flight crew members. They are dressed in blood-red uniforms with blue hats.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

As soon as the poster of the film went online, fans of Kareena started to spam the comment section with love and appreciation. While one fan wrote, “Can’t wait,” another said, “How dare you! Tumhara koi haq nahi Banta tum itni khubsurat lago *You have no right to look so good). Not fair ab hume bhi to banne do (Let us also look good now),”

About Crew

The movie is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and backed by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The movie will hit the big screens on March 29, 2024. Earlier, the movie was set to release on March 22, but the makers have decided to push the film’s release. The film represents the second project in which Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have collaborated, following their work together on the 2018 female buddy comedy “Veere Di Wedding.”

Meanwhile, the first teaser of the movie featured all three actresses walking with their backs to the camera. Kareena, Tabu and Kriti wearing the red cabin crew uniforms. Apart from all three actresses, the movie also features Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. The story of the film revolves around three women, and the movie is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

