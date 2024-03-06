Home

Crew: Netzines Hail Diljit Dosanjh Song ‘Naina’, Says ‘Damn, It Has Hit Bulls Eye’ – WATCH

The debut song "Naina" from the film Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, has been released. It showcases a musical collaboration between Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh.

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to enthral their fans with their upcoming film ‘Crew.’ The movie will be released on March 29, 2024. Now, a new song from the film named ‘Naina’ has been released and is winning the hearts of people. The song which is sung by Diljit Dosanjh is a groovy number and features Tabu, Kareena and Kriti dancing to its beats.

The song’s infectious beats and Badshah’s rap have resonated with audiences, while Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh’s chemistry has garnered praise. Additionally, ‘Naina’ has already begun trending on Instagram reels, showcasing its widespread popularity. Sharing the song, Kareena Kapoor rightly wrote in her caption, “Get ready to turn up the heat and groove to the most sizzling track of the year!” Kareena, Tabu and Kriti play ‘badass air hostess’ in the upcoming film Crew.

As soon as the song was released, fans started to spam the comment section. While many fans called the song ‘the party anthem’ others called it a ‘massive hit.’ Fans have also praised Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s performances.

While the teaser of the movie has been released, the trailer of the film is still awaited. Crew has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, which also featured Kareena along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

The official logline of Crew says it’s about three women, who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, destiny leads them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film will be released in theatres on March 29, 2024. Earlier, it was slated to release on March 22.

