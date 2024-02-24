Home

Crew Teaser Review: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor & Kriti Sanon Are The Air Hostesses You Would Never Want to Meet But How Entertaining!

Crew Teaser is here and it seems like you are on a thrilling ride with three women who don't like their jobs and have got plans to turn things around. Check the entertaining story here.

Crew Movie Teaser Out: The makers of Crew released the teaser of the film on Saturday evening. Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead, the film offers tons of entertainment, laughter, sassiness and drama in equal proportions. The teaser gives a glimpse into the lives of three air hostesses who don’t seem pretty happy with their work. Tabu, being the senior post, tries to draw up a plan for all of them to break out of their mundane lives but as the teaser suggests, it’s a risky path.

Crew shows the three actresses looking glamorous. While Kareena is established as the one who has to look perfect all the time, Kriti is the goofiest one. The teaser promises a story which will crack you up but also, will engage you in the kind of drama you’d have never seen before. Crew looks stylish but also gripping. The makers are calling it a family entertainer and it seems they are in for never-ending laughter. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma also make appearances in the film.

Watch the teaser of Crew movie here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

All the three girls present their sassiest best in the film. They, as the makers revealed in the posters, are ready to ‘risk it, steal it and fake it’ to make it big for themselves. Humour looks fine and so does the drama and adventure. Also, this is probably the first Hindi feature film which is giving a full peak into the lives of cabin crew, without making it a sub-plot in a highjack drama.

As described by the makers, Crew is also a commentary on the aspirations vs the hustle of a middle-class society. The film’s trailer will be out soon considering it is set for release on March 29.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew is shot in various locations across India, with most of the shooting having taken place in Mumbai. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Crew!

