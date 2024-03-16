Home

Crew Trailer: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor & Kriti Sanon Are Set to Take You on a Wild Ride Which You Will Never Forget – WATCH

The makers of Crew featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead role finally unveiled the trailer of the film on Saturday. Scroll down to take a look at the trailer.

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are set to captivate fans with their charm. The makers of the upcoming film Crew on Saturday released the trailer of the movie, which features Tabu, Kareena and Kriti in the lead roles.

Take a look at the trailer here:

The movie is set to hit the big screens on March 29, 2024. The film is helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, and it has been shot in different locations in India, with most of the shooting having taken place in Mumbai. Crew, slated to be a significant release for both Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, is scheduled to hit theatres on March 29, 2024.

