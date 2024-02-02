Cricket Bets to Viral Videos, Poonam Pandey’s 5 BIG Controversial Moments

Home

Model-actor, Poonam Pandey passed away at the age of 32. Through the years, Poonam Pandey has become synonymous with controversy.

Model-turn actor Poonam Pandey passed away at the age of 32. Pandey suffered from cervical cancer and was at the last stage of the disease. The news of her death was shared by her team through an Instagram post. The team further requests for privacy in these tough times. According to a report shared by India Today, Pandey’s manager Parul Chawla, said, “She got detected with cancer sometime back and it was in the later stage. She was in UP her hometown, and the funeral will mostly happen there. We are yet to get more details.”

Bollywood actor-model Poonam Pandey always managed to make headlines due to her bold looks. Also, the access usually surrounded herself with controversies whether it was about her bathroom video controversy or the World Cup 2011 matter. Pandey always managed to raise eyebrows. As we remember the actress, let’s take a look at all the controversies she has been involved in.

World Cup 2011

In 2011, Poonam Pandey penned a letter to BCCI, expressing her intent to strip if India won the Cricket World Cup. Nevertheless, the BCCI denied her request.

Bathroom video fiasco

The model-actor has always been in the limelight due to her bold and sizzling pictures. Pandey created massive buzz on the internet when a video of her was shared on social media wherein, she is seen dancing in the bathroom.

When the arrest took place

Even amid the lockdown, Poonam Pandey faced controversy. While taking a walk with her husband Sam, she got arrested by Mumbai Police for violating rules, triggering significant social media trolling.

Pandey’s case against her husband for assault

Another controversy which embroiled Poonam Pandey was when she accused her husband Sam of assault. She further complained about the assault to the police, following which Sam was arrested.

Google removed the application

In 2017, Poonam Pandey introduced the Pandey App. However, due to its explicit content, Google banned the app from the Play Store within an hour.

