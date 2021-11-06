New Delhi: For a few years now, the speculations are rife that Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are together in a romantic relationship. However, now looks like the duo have just made their relationship Instagram official.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Pay Surprise Visit to Scotland Dressing Room After Team India's Big Win | SEE PICS

On the occasion of Athiya Shetty’s birthday today, her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul posted an adorable message for the actress which hinted at their loving relationship. Check out the pictures and the message here. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli Rues 'Couple Of Good Overs' vs Pakistan, New Zealand Post Scotland Win

In their Instagram post, the 29-year-old daughter of actor Sunil Shetty and Rahul can be seen goofing around in a postcard-perfect click. The cricketer shared the adorable pics with a cute little note which read, “Happy birthday my ❤️ @athiyashetty” and Athiya too acknowledged the post by dropping in heart emojis. Also Read - T20 World Cup: India's Net Run-Rate After Beating Scotland As They Stake A Claim For Semi-Final Spot

Check Out Their Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl)

The two have been so far extremely tight-lipped about their alleged dating rumours. They have not made their relationship public yet.

Her father and actor Suniel Shetty too posted a special birthday wish for her. Sharing a cute picture of him with Athiya, Suniel wrote, “Wishing you a very very happy birthday TIA my heart ,my soul ,my world, my life, my smile,my friend , my love ,my belief , my blessing , my strength,my weakness, my sunshine (mixed with a little HURRICANE 😜).”

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie garnered mixed reviews from the audience as well as the critics.