TV actor Shafique Ansari, who is seen in many episodes of Crime Patrol, lost the battle to cancer on Sunday. As per the reports, he was suffering from stomach cancer since the past few years. He breathed his last in Mumbai Madanpura.

Shafique Ansari's untimely death has shocked fans as no one was aware of his health conditions. He is one of the three well-renowned celebrities along with Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan to have passed away in recent times.

Shafique entered Bollywood in 1974 and he started out as an assistant director and writer. Later, he went on to star in several films and was also one of the screenwriters who penned Amitabh Bachchan's super hit film Baghban.

Shafique Ansari had also worked as a writer for films like Dost, Izzatdaar, Pyar Hua Chori Chori, Pratiggya and Dil Ka Heera. Fans of the actor have been pouring in their heartfelt tributes.

May his soul rest in peace!